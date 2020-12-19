Market cap of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] reaches 85.65B – now what?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Mizuho and Credit Suisse Join DirectBooks.

Expansion continues with first banks to join the platform since launch.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

DirectBooks™, the capital markets consortium founded to optimize global financing markets, announced that Mizuho and Credit Suisse have joined the DirectBooks platform. Addressing inefficiencies in the marketplace across multiple communication channels, DirectBooks is simplifying the primary issuance process through the use of structured data and streamlined communications.

A sum of 2980359 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.16M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares reached a high of $245.93 and dropped to a low of $243.00 until finishing in the latest session at $244.43.

The one-year GS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.9. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $265.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $220 to $245. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $261, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GS stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 185 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 437.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.66.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.10 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.78, while it was recorded at 241.68 for the last single week of trading, and 198.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 453.96. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $221,044 per employee.

GS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 4.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 10.43%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,584 million, or 71.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,905,240, which is approximately 2.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,948,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.12 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.9 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 683 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 15,941,315 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 16,155,819 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 207,580,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,677,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,497,286 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,955 shares during the same period.