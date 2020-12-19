Market cap of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] reaches 8.01M – now what?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYTH] surged by $0.89 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.90 during the day while it closed the day at $4.74.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 12.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CYTH stock has declined by -68.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.08% and lost -86.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CYTH stock reached $8.01 million, with 151.95 million shares outstanding and 1.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.30K shares, CYTH reached a trading volume of 3095267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01.

CYTH stock trade performance evaluation

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.86. With this latest performance, CYTH shares dropped by -56.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -749.06 and a Gross Margin at -97.34. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -747.87.

Return on Total Capital for CYTH is now -714.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -719.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -731.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.61. Additionally, CYTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH] managed to generate an average of -$941,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [CYTH]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYTH] by around 300 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 300 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.