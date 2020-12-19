Market Analysts see BioNTech SE [BNTX] gaining to $126. Time to buy?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.84%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine.

Supply agreement reflects both companies’ shared commitment and efforts to achieve vaccine accessibility and affordability in China.

A local Phase 2 clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 is on-going in Jiangsu, China.

Over the last 12 months, BNTX stock rose by 204.09%. The one-year BioNTech SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.56. The average equity rating for BNTX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.08 billion, with 238.67 million shares outstanding and 223.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, BNTX stock reached a trading volume of 3463560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $111.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $105, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 9.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

BNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.84. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 22.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.67, while it was recorded at 111.80 for the last single week of trading, and 70.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioNTech SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.03 and a Gross Margin at +54.15. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -164.89.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -40.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.04. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of -$152,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

BNTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

BioNTech SE [BNTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,582 million, or 10.40% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,502,784, which is approximately -55.902% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,125,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.09 million in BNTX stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $189.41 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 14.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 7,720,130 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 10,133,347 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,407,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,260,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,229,462 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,206 shares during the same period.