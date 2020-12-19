Market Analysts see AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] traded at a high on 12/17/20, posting a 3.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.38. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Thermigas Increases Industrial Water Heater Uptime with Octave, the All-in-One Edge-to-Cloud Solution from Sierra Wireless.

IoT strategy consulting firm Oxelar taps Octave to cut time to value for Thermigas’ preventive maintenance Industrial IoT application by 600 percent.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), the leading IoT solutions provider, announced that Thermigas is using Octave™, its all-in-one edge-to-cloud solution, to increase uptime and reduce maintenance costs for industrial water heaters. Using Octave, IoT services & strategy consulting firm Oxelar developed and deployed a preventive maintenance Industrial IoT (IIoT) application in less than two months. By connecting its water heaters to the cloud, the application alerts Thermigas and its customers if one of these heaters needs a settings adjustment or other maintenance to prevent downtime.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3032951 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for AU stock reached $9.94 billion, with 418.50 million shares outstanding and 412.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 3032951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 19.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.99, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.48. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 27.75%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $2,924 million, or 32.40% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,487,312, which is approximately 3.495% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,261,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.91 million in AU stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $198.4 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly -2.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 11,712,975 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 22,756,388 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 90,601,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,070,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,080,067 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,151 shares during the same period.