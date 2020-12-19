MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] Stock trading around $24.65 per share: What’s Next?

MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.64%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA™ for Patients with Pretreated Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer.

MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb) is the first HER2-targeted therapy to have improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus Herceptin® (trastuzumab), both combined with chemotherapy, in a head-to-head Phase 3 clinical trial.

MARGENZA is approved, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease.

Over the last 12 months, MGNX stock rose by 133.10%. The one-year MacroGenics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.44. The average equity rating for MGNX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 54.46 million shares outstanding and 53.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 576.38K shares, MGNX stock reached a trading volume of 3121487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNX shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MacroGenics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for MacroGenics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $40, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MacroGenics Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

MGNX Stock Performance Analysis:

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.64. With this latest performance, MGNX shares gained by 14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.53, while it was recorded at 24.01 for the last single week of trading, and 20.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MacroGenics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.04. MacroGenics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.51.

Return on Total Capital for MGNX is now -70.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.26. Additionally, MGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] managed to generate an average of -$395,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.MacroGenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

MGNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MacroGenics Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNX.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,329 million, or 97.00% of MGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNX stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,282,188, which is approximately 5.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,781,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.87 million in MGNX stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $110.32 million in MGNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MacroGenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNX] by around 5,750,864 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 3,416,836 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 44,730,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,897,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 363,903 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063,120 shares during the same period.