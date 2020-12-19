For Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] jumped around 2.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.19 at the close of the session, up 7.80%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Dave & Buster’s Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Provides Commentary on Current Expectations for Fiscal Fourth Quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, announced financial results for its third quarter 2020, which ended November 1, 2020.

The Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results continued to be severely impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic when compared against results of the third quarter of 2019. The Company began the third quarter with 84 open stores, or approximately 60 percent of its total store base. As of November 1, the Company had 104 open stores, or approximately 75 percent of its total store base. All stores open during the quarter operated under reduced hours and capacity limitations as dictated by each jurisdiction.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock is now -29.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAY Stock saw the intraday high of $28.3135 and lowest of $25.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.80, which means current price is +512.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.47M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 3298320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $24.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLAY shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has PLAY stock performed recently?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.28 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 16.00 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,129.00. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,093.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of $6,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 127.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Insider trade positions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

There are presently around $1,325 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,702,301, which is approximately -5.643% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,945,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.4 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $125.4 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 107.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 9,452,076 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 3,065,591 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 34,485,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,003,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,158 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,596,496 shares during the same period.