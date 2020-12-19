Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Revenue clocked in at $16.16 billion, up 24.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes COVID-19.

Clinical Research Program Underway To Validate Potential of Oral Health Products to Slow Spread of the Virus.

Laboratory studies show that toothpastes containing zinc or stannous and mouthwash formulas with cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) neutralize the virus that causes COVID-19 by 99.9 percent. The studies are part of a Colgate research program that includes clinical studies among infected people to assess the efficacy of oral care products in reducing the amount of the virus in the mouth, potentially slowing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

A sum of 3082000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.39M shares. Colgate-Palmolive Company shares reached a high of $86.05 and dropped to a low of $85.34 until finishing in the latest session at $85.66.

The one-year CL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.71. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $83.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. On March 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 80 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 112.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.03 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.76, while it was recorded at 84.86 for the last single week of trading, and 75.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 48.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31,560.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7,250.43. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,687.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $69,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,438 million, or 80.80% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,215,965, which is approximately -1.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,060,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.14 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.54 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -1.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 634 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 24,211,759 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 25,123,032 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 621,202,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 670,537,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,043 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,164,693 shares during the same period.