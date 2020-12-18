Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell -42.22% so far this year. What now?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] traded at a low on 12/17/20, posting a -16.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.49. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Zygel™ in Fragile X Syndrome.

– Single Trial to be Conducted in Patients with Fragile X Syndrome to Confirm Positive Results Seen in the Population of Responders in the CONNECT-FX Trial -.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

– Conference Call and Webcast, December 17, 2020 at 8:30 am ET -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5115991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.43%.

The market cap for ZYNE stock reached $103.76 million, with 29.24 million shares outstanding and 27.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 595.73K shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 5115991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]?

Needham have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16.

How has ZYNE stock performed recently?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.46. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -51.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,176,557 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Insider trade positions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $19 million, or 19.70% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 916,569, which is approximately -2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 7.11% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 891,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.42 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly 15.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 451,896 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,595,345 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,420,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,467,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,775 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,578 shares during the same period.