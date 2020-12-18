Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] moved up 23.10: Why It’s Important

Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ: ZCMD] jumped around 0.4 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.11 at the close of the session, up 23.10%. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Zhongchao Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Expand Scope of Cooperation in China.

— Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, announced that the Company and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) agreed to expand their current scope of cooperation which now covers five of Takeda’s subsidiaries in China including the new addition of Baishen Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Pursuant to the amended service agreement by and between Zhongchao and Takeda, Zhongchao shall continue to serve as Takeda’s vendor and partner in China, providing a broad range of services in medical editing, document collation, and medical training and education to Takeda.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, “With over 50,000 employees and over $30 billion in revenues (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020), Takeda is a global biopharmaceutical leader and a Fortune Global 500 company. We are proud that we have been a vendor and partner in China for various medical training and education and brand building programs sponsored by Takeda since 2018. Takeda has established itself as a values-based, R&D-driven biopharma with strong presence in the Chinese market and recently announced that it plans to bring at least fifteen new drugs or indications into the Chinese market over the next 5 years – widely regarded as one of the most aggressive expansion plans in China by major pharmaceutical companies. With the renewal of the contract by Takeda with broadened scope of cooperation, we believe this represents a significant opportunity for us to further grow our business in years to come.”.

Zhongchao Inc. stock is now -47.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZCMD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.19 and lowest of $1.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.25, which means current price is +32.39% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 261.26K shares, ZCMD reached a trading volume of 2387209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zhongchao Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZCMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZCMD in the course of the last twelve months was 530.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

How has ZCMD stock performed recently?

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.29. With this latest performance, ZCMD shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZCMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.88 for Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.47 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Zhongchao Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.19.

Return on Total Capital for ZCMD is now 26.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, ZCMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD] managed to generate an average of $47,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Zhongchao Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for Zhongchao Inc. [ZCMD]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of ZCMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZCMD stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 15,895, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.24% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in ZCMD stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $0.0 in ZCMD stock with ownership of nearly -63.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Zhongchao Inc. [NASDAQ:ZCMD] by around 15,895 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,193 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZCMD stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,895 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.