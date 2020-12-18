why Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $175.91

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.46%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that Zscaler Positioned as the Only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

Recognized with the Highest Completeness of Vision and Furthest in Ability to Execute.

10th Consecutive Year as a Leader.

Over the last 12 months, ZS stock rose by 297.46%. The one-year Zscaler Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.74. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.90 billion, with 133.45 million shares outstanding and 75.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, ZS stock reached a trading volume of 4192277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $175.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 9.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 357.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 37.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 297.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.79, while it was recorded at 183.68 for the last single week of trading, and 114.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.49. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -11.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.71. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$56,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

ZS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 40.62%.