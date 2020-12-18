why Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.67

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] loss -9.62% or -7.38 points to close at $69.31 with a heavy trading volume of 10349725 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Short-Term TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Supply Disruption Due to Government-Mandated (Operation Warp Speed) COVID-19 Vaccine Production.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced that it expects a short-term disruption in TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) supply as a result of recent government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine production orders related to Operation Warp Speed that have dramatically restricted capacity available for the production of TEPEZZA at its drug product contract manufacturer, Catalent. Operation Warp Speed, per its authority provided through the Defense Production Act of 1950, recently ordered the prioritization of certain COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at Catalent, resulting in the cancellation of previously guaranteed and contracted TEPEZZA drug product manufacturing slots in December, which were required to maintain TEPEZZA supply. To offset the reduced slots allowed by Operation Warp Speed and Catalent, the Company accelerated plans to increase the production scale of TEPEZZA drug product. The Company currently anticipates that this drug supply shortage will begin at the end of December and could last through the first quarter. The length of the TEPEZZA supply disruption will depend on whether future manufacturing slots are successfully completed as well as decisions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding this increased scale manufacturing process of TEPEZZA. The Company expects to submit data in January from the first increased scale manufacturing lot to the FDA for its review and approval.

It opened the trading session at $71.00, the shares rose to $71.277 and dropped to $68.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HZNP points out that the company has recorded 38.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -191.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, HZNP reached to a volume of 10349725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $100.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 75.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for HZNP stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.55, while it was recorded at 75.31 for the last single week of trading, and 58.70 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.76 and a Gross Margin at +72.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.08.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $477,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 30.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $15,166 million, or 90.20% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,252,850, which is approximately 8.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,380,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in HZNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $886.01 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly 2.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 33,538,117 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 22,325,048 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 141,896,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,759,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,065,918 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,687,144 shares during the same period.