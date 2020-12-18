why Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $123.44

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] jumped around 0.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $103.50 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Best Buy Commits More Than $44 Million to Diversity, Inclusion and Community Efforts.

The company’s five-year plan focuses on hiring BIPOC and women employees, along with creating more opportunities and post-secondary support for youth and emerging talent.

, Best Buy is announcing actions we are taking to better address underrepresentation, technology inequities and educational and career opportunities for those who need it most.

Best Buy Co. Inc. stock is now 17.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBY Stock saw the intraday high of $104.15 and lowest of $102.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.89, which means current price is +115.15% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 3133859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $123.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $120 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has BBY stock performed recently?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.63, while it was recorded at 102.28 for the last single week of trading, and 93.09 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 33.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.96. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $12,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.03.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 2.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 10.73%.

Insider trade positions for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $21,028 million, or 80.90% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,886,184, which is approximately -1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,781,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.29 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 10.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

384 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 15,229,268 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 18,346,012 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 169,595,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,171,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,695,389 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,524,470 shares during the same period.