Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] is -73.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.02 during the day while it closed the day at $0.98. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Washington Prime Group’s Tangible™ Collective Provides a Spotlight for Seven New Brands, Honoring Small Businesses and Local Artisans.

When the coronavirus pandemic began in March, businesses of all sizes felt the effects, including empty stadiums and arenas, once packed with fans during sporting events.

Witnessing the impact this had on employees, Adrian Curiel & Kyle Negrete started their company, WICK SPORTS, as a way to raise money in support of NBA stadium staff. Their candles are inspired by game day traditions, smell like a moment in sports and are designed to connect fans to their favorite team. Just 30 days after launching on May 6, this pandemic-born startup sold out their first batch. “At WICK, we’re on a mission to reignite team spirit. So when we discovered Tangible and how they play a unique role in their communities, we knew this would be a great way to get local sports fans fired up for game day.”.

Washington Prime Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WPG stock has inclined by 39.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.38% and lost -73.18% year-on date.

The market cap for WPG stock reached $178.02 million, with 191.19 million shares outstanding and 185.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.90M shares, WPG reached a trading volume of 8406821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPG shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Washington Prime Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Prime Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Prime Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

WPG stock trade performance evaluation

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, WPG shares gained by 36.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7954, while it was recorded at 1.0412 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8231 for the last 200 days.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.24 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.65.

Return on Total Capital for WPG is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 406.17. Additionally, WPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] managed to generate an average of $4,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPG.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105 million, or 60.20% of WPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,926,667, which is approximately -2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,906,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.5 million in WPG stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $9.75 million in WPG stock with ownership of nearly 30.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG] by around 7,320,253 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 18,867,044 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 76,101,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,288,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,092,781 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,862,840 shares during the same period.