Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] slipped around -2.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $138.82 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Microchip Adds 64 Mbit Parallel SuperFlash® Memory to its Family of Radiation-Tolerant COTS-Based Devices for Space Systems.

Complements company’s COTS-based processors and communication interfaces to streamline development of space-qualified and scalable total system solutions.

To reduce the time, cost and risk of developing spaceflight-qualified systems, designers may start with Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) devices that can later be replaced by their space-qualified, radiation-tolerant equivalent parts available in plastic or ceramic packages featuring the same pinout distribution. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) announced a radiation-tolerant, 64 Megabit (Mbit) parallel-interface SuperFlash memory device with unrivaled Total Ionizing Dose (TID) tolerance for maximum reliability and robustness in the harsh radiation environment of space missions. It is an ideal companion to Microchip’s space-ready microcontrollers (MCUs), microprocessors (MPUs) and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) that provide the building blocks for this scalable development model.

Microchip Technology Incorporated stock is now 32.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCHP Stock saw the intraday high of $141.86 and lowest of $138.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.34, which means current price is +161.19% above from all time high which was touched on 12/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 2955969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $137.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $130 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $128 to $134, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MCHP stock performed recently?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 7.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.44, while it was recorded at 140.40 for the last single week of trading, and 101.30 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.15 and a Gross Margin at +42.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.82.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.26. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $31,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $34,448 million, or 96.50% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,346,065, which is approximately 0.603% of the company’s market cap and around 2.06% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 20,751,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.75 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly 3.706% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 12,466,757 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 14,883,986 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 220,799,820 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,150,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,124,538 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,679,494 shares during the same period.