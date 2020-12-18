Saturday, December 19, 2020
type here...
Finance

Wall Street Analyst Initiated MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] price surged by 5.26 percent to reach at $1.21. The company report on December 11, 2020 that MINISO Will Report September Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 18, 2020.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”)(NYSE: MNSO), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, announced that it plans to release its September quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, December 18, 2020.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, December 18, 2020 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

A sum of 2159827 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. MINISO Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $24.40 and dropped to a low of $23.43 until finishing in the latest session at $24.20.

Guru’s Opinion on MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]:

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 1.43

MNSO Stock Performance Analysis:

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO], while it was recorded at 23.08 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into MINISO Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +30.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 27.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleEquinox Gold Corp. [EQX] is 37.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articlewhy Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $175.91

More articles

Finance

Market cap of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] reaches 85.65B – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Mizuho...
Read more
Finance

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $210

Caleb Clifford - 0
Teladoc Health Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Revenue clocked in at $16.16 billion, up 24.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Colgate-Palmolive Company price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Colgate Laboratory Tests Show...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Stock Stories

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to become part of Aytu BioScience (AYTU), Creating a $100 Million Revenue Specialty Pharmaceutical Co.

Caleb Clifford - 0
The pharmaceutical firm has signed a merger agreement with AytuBioScience. Aytu will purchase Neos for $44.9 million. Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) escalated...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.