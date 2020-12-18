Wall Street Analyst Initiated MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO]. What else is Wall St. saying

MINISO Group Holding Limited [NYSE: MNSO] price surged by 5.26 percent to reach at $1.21. The company report on December 11, 2020 that MINISO Will Report September Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 18, 2020.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”)(NYSE: MNSO), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, announced that it plans to release its September quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, December 18, 2020.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, December 18, 2020 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

A sum of 2159827 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. MINISO Group Holding Limited shares reached a high of $24.40 and dropped to a low of $23.43 until finishing in the latest session at $24.20.

Goldman have made an estimate for MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MINISO Group Holding Limited is set at 1.43

MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.27 for MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO], while it was recorded at 23.08 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into MINISO Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MINISO Group Holding Limited [MNSO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +30.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Return on Total Capital for MNSO is now 27.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Additionally, MNSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.