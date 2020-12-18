Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] moved up 34.37: Why It’s Important

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] jumped around 2.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.11 at the close of the session, up 34.37%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Vivos Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 4,025,000 shares of its common stock. The offering consisted of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock, as well as an additional 525,000 shares pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Vivos’ common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VVOS.”.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The aggregate gross proceeds to Vivos from the public offering was $24.15 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 15587456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.28

How has VVOS stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals