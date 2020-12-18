Friday, December 18, 2020
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] moved up 34.37: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

US Equities

Oil Rose But Dollar Dropped On Thursday

Misty Lee - 0
On Thursday, after the Fed and in anticipation of a new stimulus package in the country, WTI light crude oil rose another 1.1 percent...
Read more
Equity Analysis

U.S. Indices Rose Anticipating Budget Support While Waiting For Fed’s Decision

Caleb Clifford - 0
On Tuesday, the New York Stock Exchange advanced as the U.S. Congress is moving to pass a new package to help the economy before...
Read more
Stock Stories

Walt Disney (DIS) Surged Over 13% On Friday, Announced Magical Targets For Streaming Platforms

Annabelle Farmer - 0
On Friday, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares soared 13.6 percent on Wall Street, finishing at a fresh record high of $175.72, a day...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Rose While Gold Dropped On Monday As Vaccination Begun In The U.S.

Brandon Evans - 0
In the oil sector, in the expectation of an economic rebound in 2021 thanks to anti-Covid-19 vaccinations, optimism has continued to increase costs. In...
Read more

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] jumped around 2.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.11 at the close of the session, up 34.37%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Vivos Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 4,025,000 shares of its common stock. The offering consisted of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock, as well as an additional 525,000 shares pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Vivos’ common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VVOS.”.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Vivos from the public offering was $24.15 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 15587456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.28

How has VVOS stock performed recently?

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

