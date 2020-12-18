Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] is -10.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: VMAR] gained 8.56% on the last trading session, reaching $12.93 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program.

via NewMediaWire — Vision Marine Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: VMAR) (“Vision” or the “Company”), the leading provider of electric technology in the design and manufacturing of the first fully-electric powertrain outboard motor (E-Motion) and electric power boats, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to manage its expanded IR program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway will work closely with Vision’s management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing road shows and securing invitations to select financial conferences and events, including its annual Gateway Conference.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. represents 7.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.98 million with the latest information. VMAR stock price has been found in the range of $12.0771 to $15.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 888.90K shares, VMAR reached a trading volume of 2282922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.77, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vision Marine Technologies Inc. [VMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +31.75. Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Additionally, VMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.