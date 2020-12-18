Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] Is Currently 9.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ: TLSA] gained 9.23% or 0.18 points to close at $2.13 with a heavy trading volume of 1939610 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (“Tiziana” or “the Company”) – Notification of proposed admission to the Main Market and cancellation of trading on AIM.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, announces it has applied to list its ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) on the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) (the “Official List”) and admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s (the “London Stock Exchange”) main market (“Main Market”) for listed securities (together, “Admission”). The Board has taken this decision as it believes that a standard listing will afford Tiziana greater flexibility in pursuing its strategy as an international company.

Pursuant to AIM Rule 41 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company hereby gives notice of the intended cancellation of trading of its Ordinary Shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”).

It opened the trading session at $1.94, the shares rose to $2.58 and dropped to $1.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLSA points out that the company has recorded -21.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -243.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 310.00K shares, TLSA reached to a volume of 1939610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Laidlaw have made an estimate for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2018.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, TLSA shares dropped by -24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] managed to generate an average of -$730,600 per employee.

Positions in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ:TLSA] by around 1,809,529 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 317,406 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,917,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,043,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLSA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,453 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,413 shares during the same period.