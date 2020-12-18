Saturday, December 19, 2020
The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Stock trading around $96.31 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Progressive® Introduces Usage-Based Insurance and Fleet Management Program for Business Owners.

Snapshot ProView® offers instant savings and smart business tools.

Progressive, the #1 commercial auto insurer and a leader in usage-based insurance (UBI), now offers Snapshot ProView®, a voluntary UBI and fleet management program for small business owners. Customers who sign up for the program save a minimum of 5% on their Progressive Commercial Auto policy for their initial term. Many customers will save 8%, and some can even save up to 18%, for their initial term based on vehicle type and nature of business use.

A sum of 3615368 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. The Progressive Corporation shares reached a high of $98.56 and dropped to a low of $96.12 until finishing in the latest session at $96.31.

The one-year PGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.21. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $99.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 12.03.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.97, while it was recorded at 95.57 for the last single week of trading, and 85.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Progressive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.86. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.16.

Return on Total Capital for PGR is now 31.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.71. Additionally, PGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Progressive Corporation [PGR] managed to generate an average of $95,506 per employee.

PGR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Progressive Corporation posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 1.73%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,609 million, or 84.90% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,516,518, which is approximately -0.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,504,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.71 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly -4.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 438 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 27,898,646 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 24,425,370 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 431,626,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,950,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,866,290 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,179,801 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFox Corporation [FOXA] is -23.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleMarket Analysts see BioNTech SE [BNTX] gaining to $126. Time to buy?

