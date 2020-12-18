Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] gain 22.64% so far this year. What now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE: TMHC] surged by $1.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $27.26 during the day while it closed the day at $26.81. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Taylor Morrison Renews Stock Repurchase Program.

Repurchase program will have $100 million in availability for repurchases through December 31, 2021.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a renewal of its stock repurchase program until December 31, 2021. The stock repurchase program permits the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company’s Common Stock. Repurchases of the Company’s Common Stock under the program will occur from time to time in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other transactions through December 31, 2021.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock has also gained 4.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMHC stock has inclined by 8.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.30% and gained 22.64% year-on date.

The market cap for TMHC stock reached $3.49 billion, with 129.78 million shares outstanding and 125.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TMHC reached a trading volume of 1100763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMHC shares is $31.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMHC stock. On February 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TMHC shares from 29 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.49.

TMHC stock trade performance evaluation

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, TMHC shares gained by 7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.26, while it was recorded at 25.74 for the last single week of trading, and 20.59 for the last 200 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +17.19. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.35.

Return on Total Capital for TMHC is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.14. Additionally, TMHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] managed to generate an average of $110,718 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -49.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation go to 5.40%.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,262 million, or 98.00% of TMHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,937,197, which is approximately 0.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,778,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.79 million in TMHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $293.09 million in TMHC stock with ownership of nearly -8.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE:TMHC] by around 10,456,370 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 16,632,073 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 94,573,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,661,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMHC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,510,685 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,742,187 shares during the same period.