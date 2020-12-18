Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Revenue clocked in at $192.80 million, up 9.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] closed the trading session at $29.39 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.65, while the highest price level was $30.2499. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Sumo Logic to Showcase Observability and Security Solutions at AWS re:Invent 2020.

Company to Host Fireside Chat with Redmonk’s James Governor on the Art of Observability and How to Implement an Observability Strategy.

Virtual Booth Includes Demos, Trainings and Best Practices Sessions Across DevSecOps Including Deep Technical Sessions on Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM Solution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.34 percent and weekly performance of 6.60 percent. The stock has performed 51.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, SUMO reached to a volume of 2343518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $29.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SUMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

SUMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.18 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.21, while it was recorded at 26.72 for the last single week of trading.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.79 and a Gross Margin at +71.30. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.42.

Return on Total Capital for SUMO is now -110.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $730 million, or 60.10% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C. with ownership of 6,448,005, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,391,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.68 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SC US (TTGP), LTD., currently with $89.5 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 27,796,217 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,796,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,796,217 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.