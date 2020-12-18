SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] moved up 10.94: Why It’s Important

SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ: TLMD] jumped around 0.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.11 at the close of the session, up 10.94%. The company report on December 14, 2020 that SOC Telemed Expands Executive Leadership Team.

Hai Tran Promoted to President and COO, Chris Knibb Appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), one of the largest national providers of acute care telemedicine, announced changes to its executive team, which will become effective as of January 4, 2021. Hai Tran, who currently serves as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to serve as President and COO. Chris Knibb will join SOC Telemed as its CFO.

SOC Telemed Inc. stock is now -18.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLMD Stock saw the intraday high of $8.26 and lowest of $7.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.08, which means current price is +12.33% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 498.44K shares, TLMD reached a trading volume of 4178333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLMD shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for SOC Telemed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOC Telemed Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has TLMD stock performed recently?

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, TLMD shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 7.51 for the last single week of trading.

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SOC Telemed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]

There are presently around $150 million, or 25.30% of TLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLMD stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 1,523,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.35 million in TLMD stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $10.66 million in TLMD stock with ownership of nearly 5.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ:TLMD] by around 8,290,957 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 7,729,955 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,527,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,548,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLMD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,007,667 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,963,734 shares during the same period.