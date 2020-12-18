Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] fell -11.70% so far this year. What now?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] jumped around 0.65 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.83 at the close of the session, up 7.95%. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Shift Launches Fourth Seller Market in Texas.

Leading used car ecommerce platform Shift (NASDAQ: SFT) has announced a fourth acquisitions market in Texas with the addition of Dallas. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, consumers can start selling select vehicles to Shift in both of these markets.

Dallas marks the fourth seller market in the state; Shift’s seller service is now available to the Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Austin areas.

Shift Technologies Inc. stock is now -11.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.98 and lowest of $8.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.91, which means current price is +37.97% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, SFT reached a trading volume of 2290329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SFT stock performed recently?

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, SFT shares gained by 29.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]

There are presently around $103 million, or 15.40% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,745,118, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,465,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.98 million in SFT stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $11.6 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly 81.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 7,834,208 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 7,153,757 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,415,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,572,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,951,126 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,179,676 shares during the same period.