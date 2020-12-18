Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain 143.33% so far this year. What now?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] gained 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $325.82 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices.

App Arrives on America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform1 in Time for Release of WONDER WOMAN 1984.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and WarnerMedia announced an agreement to bring HBO Max to the Roku platform. Starting tomorrow, Dec. 17, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access all of HBO Max, which includes 10,000 hours of curated premium storytelling from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Adult Swim and much more. For users who have already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app, and they will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

Roku Inc. represents 125.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.25 billion with the latest information. ROKU stock price has been found in the range of $320.27 to $327.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.73M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 3086283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $253.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $65 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. On October 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 190 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 14.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.66.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 40.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.50 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.65, while it was recorded at 324.63 for the last single week of trading, and 161.53 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $26,854 million, or 74.10% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,854,919, which is approximately -2.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,715,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.04 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 9.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 11,735,462 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 6,689,196 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 63,996,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,421,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,985,614 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 645,394 shares during the same period.