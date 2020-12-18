Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] Revenue clocked in at $5.09 billion, down -2.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] slipped around -0.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.00 at the close of the session, down -1.13%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that Canadian housing starts trended higher in November.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ – The trend in housing starts was 231,491 units in November 2020, up from 222,989 units in October 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

“The national trend in housing starts in November increased,” said Bob Dugan, CMHC’s chief economist. “Multi-family SAAR starts partly rebounded in November from two consecutive declines, offsetting a decline in single-detached SAAR starts and driving the overall trend higher. Multi-family starts were particularly strong in Vancouver and Montréal in November.”.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock is now -2.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QSR Stock saw the intraday high of $63.14 and lowest of $61.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 67.33, which means current price is +147.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 3294020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04.

How has QSR stock performed recently?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, QSR shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.86, while it was recorded at 61.64 for the last single week of trading, and 53.29 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.13%.

Insider trade positions for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $15,191 million, or 83.57% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 32,227,408, which is approximately 74.169% of the company’s market cap and around 3.16% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 25,119,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.05 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly -3.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 27,639,318 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 25,073,208 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 192,311,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,023,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,060,189 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,160,074 shares during the same period.