Resonant Inc. [RESN] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.33 at the close of the session, up 8.88%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Resonant Customers Surpass Shipment Milestone of 50 Million RF Filters Designed with Proprietary ISN® Technology.

RF Filter Designs Shipped Covered 9 Different Cellular and Wi-Fi Bands Across Multiple Customers for Use in Mobile Handset, Infrastructure, GPS and Automotive Applications.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, announced that its customers have cumulatively surpassed the milestone of shipping 50 million RF filters designed with the Company’s proprietary ISN® technology.

Resonant Inc. stock is now -3.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RESN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.35 and lowest of $2.1654 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.29, which means current price is +145.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 896.47K shares, RESN reached a trading volume of 1870570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Resonant Inc. [RESN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47.

How has RESN stock performed recently?

Resonant Inc. [RESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, RESN shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4083.54. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4071.84.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -169.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.38. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$388,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Resonant Inc. [RESN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resonant Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RESN.

Insider trade positions for Resonant Inc. [RESN]

There are presently around $37 million, or 43.10% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,169,213, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,786,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 million in RESN stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $5.4 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly -36.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 752,763 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,358,576 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 14,376,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,487,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,509 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 272,969 shares during the same period.