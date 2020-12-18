Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 million, down -10.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Research Frontiers Incorporated [NASDAQ: REFR] price plunged by -1.83 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on December 5, 2020 that SETH VAN VOORHEES MOVING TO BIOTECH INDUSTRY.

Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced that Seth L. Van Voorhees, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Business Development, has resigned his position, effective December 4, 2020, in order to become CFO of a public biotechnology company located in New Jersey.

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO, who previously served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will assume the responsibilities of the position of interim Chief Financial Officer.

A sum of 3113936 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 163.19K shares. Research Frontiers Incorporated shares reached a high of $3.51 and dropped to a low of $2.55 until finishing in the latest session at $2.68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Research Frontiers Incorporated is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for REFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, REFR shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -201.36 and a Gross Margin at -135.15. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.54.

Return on Total Capital for REFR is now -56.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.83. Additionally, REFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] managed to generate an average of -$476,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Research Frontiers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.10 and a Current Ratio set at 21.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Research Frontiers Incorporated posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REFR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Research Frontiers Incorporated go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $14 million, or 17.00% of REFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REFR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,915,819, which is approximately 2.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,257,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.37 million in REFR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.94 million in REFR stock with ownership of nearly 0.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Research Frontiers Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Research Frontiers Incorporated [NASDAQ:REFR] by around 534,876 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 458,507 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,355,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,349,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REFR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,399 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 355,433 shares during the same period.