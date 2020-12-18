Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Is Currently 27.47 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] closed the trading session at $1.24 on 12/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.871, while the highest price level was $1.33. The company report on December 11, 2020 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating Phunware, Inc. for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.20 percent and weekly performance of 58.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 56724941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.45. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 85.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.17 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7558, while it was recorded at 0.9119 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9748 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.40% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 541,596, which is approximately 37.286% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 356,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 419,007 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,428,368 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,848,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,999,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,361 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,182,608 shares during the same period.