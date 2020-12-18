PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] is -19.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ: PRFX] jumped around 1.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.40 at the close of the session, up 22.73%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that PainReform Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive and Finance Veteran Ilan Hadar as Chief Executive Officer.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, announced the appointment of Ilan Hadar as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hadar brings over 20 years of multinational managerial and corporate experience with pharmaceutical and high-tech companies. Mr. Hadar has been instrumental in building companies from start-ups to hundreds of millions of dollars in operations. Mr. Hadar successfully took part in the development, approval, and launch of new pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Israel. Mr. Hadar has also been responsible for leading the operations, R&D, manufacturing, regulatory, and corporate finance for premier healthcare companies in the U.S. and Israel.

Compared to the average trading volume of 74.91K shares, PRFX reached a trading volume of 5049165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for PainReform Ltd. is set at 0.39

How has PRFX stock performed recently?

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Additionally, PRFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,120.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 530.33.

PainReform Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.20% of PRFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRFX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 638,961, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 63.79% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 444,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 million in PRFX stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $23000.0 in PRFX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PainReform Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ:PRFX] by around 1,088,669 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,088,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRFX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,669 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.