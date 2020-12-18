Olin Corporation [OLN] Revenue clocked in at $5.49 billion, up 48.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Olin Corporation [NYSE: OLN] price surged by 7.00 percent to reach at $1.68. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Olin Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) published its first annual sustainability report: “Sustainability: Strong Roots, Strong Future”, describing a holistic commitment to its environmental, social and governance performance. The report may be found on the company’s website at www.olin.com/substainabilitysuccess/. It leverages Olin’s long history of safety and environmental stewardship into a broader sustainability plan to benefit our communities, customers, employees, and shareholders.

“Olin’s commitment to sustainability is not new,” said Scott Sutton, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout our nearly 130-year history, Olin has built a culture of continuous improvement, commitment to quality and integrating sustainability into everything we do. We understand that sustainability is paramount in our privilege to operate and grow. Going forward you should expect us to routinely enhance our sustainability report. We invite you to continue to follow our progress.”.

A sum of 2003774 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.74M shares. Olin Corporation shares reached a high of $25.73 and dropped to a low of $24.53 until finishing in the latest session at $25.67.

The one-year OLN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.79. The average equity rating for OLN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLN shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Olin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $22 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Olin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $20, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on OLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olin Corporation is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLN in the course of the last twelve months was 92.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Olin Corporation [OLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.40. With this latest performance, OLN shares gained by 16.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.14 for Olin Corporation [OLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olin Corporation [OLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.73 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Olin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.18.

Return on Total Capital for OLN is now 4.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olin Corporation [OLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.02. Additionally, OLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Olin Corporation [OLN] managed to generate an average of -$1,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Olin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Olin Corporation posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 127.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olin Corporation go to 2.30%.

There are presently around $3,496 million, or 88.10% of OLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLN stocks are: SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 14,950,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,416,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.07 million in OLN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $349.7 million in OLN stock with ownership of nearly -20.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Olin Corporation [NYSE:OLN] by around 12,082,259 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 20,601,794 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 103,502,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,186,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,185,535 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,503,747 shares during the same period.