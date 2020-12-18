NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is -46.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] loss -2.44% or -0.09 points to close at $3.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3261550 shares. The company report on November 18, 2020 that NexTier and National Oilwell Varco Announce Agreement to Partner on Field Test of Electric Frac System.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) (“NexTier”) and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) (“NOV”) announced that the two companies recently entered into an agreement to collaboratively field test NOV’s electric fracturing system known as the Ideal™ eFrac fleet.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005378/en/.

It opened the trading session at $3.75, the shares rose to $3.75 and dropped to $3.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEX points out that the company has recorded 26.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -260.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, NEX reached to a volume of 3261550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $3.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11.50 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for NEX stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

An analysis of insider ownership at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

There are presently around $675 million, or 89.90% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,083,179, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,627,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.66 million in NEX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $42.61 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly -2.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 13,365,263 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 15,606,357 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 158,408,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,380,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,483,738 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 679,008 shares during the same period.