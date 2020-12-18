MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] Revenue clocked in at $18.70 million, down -15.68% YTD: What’s Next?

MeiraGTx Holdings plc [NASDAQ: MGTX] gained 22.23% or 3.07 points to close at $16.88 with a heavy trading volume of 1616342 shares. The company report on December 17, 2020 that MeiraGTx To Present Clinical Program Update for AAV-hAQP1 Treatment of Radiation-Induced Xerostomia.

Webcast and conference call to take place on December 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, announced the Company will host a webcast and conference call to provide an update on the Company’s AAV-hAQP1 clinical program for the treatment of radiation-induced xerostomia.

It opened the trading session at $14.19, the shares rose to $17.09 and dropped to $14.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGTX points out that the company has recorded 20.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 160.04K shares, MGTX reached to a volume of 1616342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for MeiraGTx Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGTX stock. On February 27, 2019, analysts increased their price target for MGTX shares from 30 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MeiraGTx Holdings plc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02.

Trading performance analysis for MGTX stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.04. With this latest performance, MGTX shares gained by 11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.44 for MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.74, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.48 for the last 200 days.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -438.37. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -411.87.

Return on Total Capital for MGTX is now -39.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, MGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX] managed to generate an average of -$348,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MeiraGTx Holdings plc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MeiraGTx Holdings plc go to 2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MeiraGTx Holdings plc [MGTX]

There are presently around $305 million, or 51.60% of MGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,433,277, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,713,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.29 million in MGTX stocks shares; and JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION – JJDC, INC., currently with $40.03 million in MGTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MeiraGTx Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc [NASDAQ:MGTX] by around 1,882,605 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 650,158 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,588,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,121,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGTX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,333,027 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 174,587 shares during the same period.