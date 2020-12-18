Market cap of WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] reaches 95.54M – now what?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] gained 9.02% on the last trading session, reaching $6.65 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2020 that WISeKey upgrades its WISeCoin blockchain technology with AI capabilities and integrates physical and digital world in terms of value.

AI takes the role of adaptive decision engine, offers meaningful insights to better understand objects and processes, and makes autonomous decisions based upon machine learning scripts.

WISeKey International Holding AG represents 14.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.54 million with the latest information. WKEY stock price has been found in the range of $5.76 to $7.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 107.70K shares, WKEY reached a trading volume of 1264701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.18. With this latest performance, WKEY shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.43.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -74.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.55. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 30,947 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 35 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,947 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 35 shares during the same period.