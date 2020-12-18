Market cap of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] reaches 184.83M – now what?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.16 during the day while it closed the day at $8.05. The company report on December 11, 2020 that SPI Energy to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of photovoltaic (PV) and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, announced it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on December 14th, 2020 at 11:20 am PST

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 0.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPI stock has inclined by 612.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 713.13% and gained 332.80% year-on date.

The market cap for SPI stock reached $184.83 million, with 14.66 million shares outstanding and 7.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.43M shares, SPI reached a trading volume of 3149078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89.

SPI stock trade performance evaluation

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, SPI shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 713.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 330.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.79 and a Gross Margin at +7.35. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPI is now -21.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -177.05. Additionally, SPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] managed to generate an average of -$267,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.90% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 560,909, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.16% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 425,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 million in SPI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.64 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 1,181,435 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 153,532 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 153,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,181,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,435 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 153,532 shares during the same period.