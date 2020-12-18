Market cap of Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] reaches 54.20M – now what?

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [NASDAQ: JUPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 54.18%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Jupiter Wellness at the Surf Expo 2021 in Orlando January 6-8 to Exhibit CaniSun Suncare Product Line.

Patent-Pending Innovative CBD-Infused Reef-Friendly SPF Sunscreen Formulations.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a leading developer of innovative skin care products, lotions, medical therapeutics and wellness products, announced they will exhibit at SURF EXPO 2021, January 6-8, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida Booth #709.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.20 million, with 8.90 million shares outstanding and 4.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.98K shares, JUPW stock reached a trading volume of 7875967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jupiter Wellness Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for JUPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.91.

JUPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JUPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW], while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Jupiter Wellness Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -14256.95 and a Gross Margin at -179.23. Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14337.13.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, JUPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jupiter Wellness Inc. [JUPW] managed to generate an average of -$185,092 per employee.Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.