Market cap of DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] reaches 1.13B – now what?

DRDGOLD Limited [NYSE: DRD] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.42 during the day while it closed the day at $11.96.

DRDGOLD Limited stock has also gained 15.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRD stock has declined by -0.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.45% and gained 136.08% year-on date.

The market cap for DRD stock reached $1.13 billion, with 85.29 million shares outstanding and 38.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.26K shares, DRD reached a trading volume of 1096167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DRDGOLD Limited [DRD]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for DRDGOLD Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for DRDGOLD Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DRDGOLD Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRD in the course of the last twelve months was 44.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

DRD stock trade performance evaluation

DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.56. With this latest performance, DRD shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for DRDGOLD Limited [DRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 11.38 for the last 200 days.

DRDGOLD Limited [DRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.39 and a Gross Margin at +29.80. DRDGOLD Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.17.

Return on Total Capital for DRD is now 27.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.17. Additionally, DRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.DRDGOLD Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRDGOLD Limited go to 10.00%.

DRDGOLD Limited [DRD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $132 million, or 13.00% of DRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 5,145,328, which is approximately 4.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 1,377,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.48 million in DRD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14.67 million in DRD stock with ownership of nearly -11.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DRDGOLD Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in DRDGOLD Limited [NYSE:DRD] by around 1,989,212 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,398,679 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,610,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,998,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRD stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096,440 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 210,739 shares during the same period.