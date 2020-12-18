Market cap of ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] reaches 5.90B – now what?

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] closed the trading session at $11.73 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.26, while the highest price level was $12.10. The company report on December 10, 2020 that ANGI Monthly Metrics Available on IAC’s IR Site.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for November, including metrics for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), on the investor relations section of IAC’s website at https://www.iac.com/investor-relations/overview/.

About ANGI Homeservices Inc. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices’ platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.49 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 2999539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $13.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANGI Homeservices Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

ANGI stock trade performance evaluation

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.28, while it was recorded at 11.94 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.91 and a Gross Margin at +89.30. ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now 2.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.78. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of $6,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ANGI Homeservices Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANGI.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. [ANGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $782 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,595,897, which is approximately 7.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,188,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.13 million in ANGI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $42.74 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -44.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ANGI Homeservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 13,095,452 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 45,744,087 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 7,818,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,658,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,720,102 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 16,559,503 shares during the same period.