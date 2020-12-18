Market cap of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] reaches 138.02M – now what?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] traded at a high on 12/17/20, posting a 7.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.81. The company report on December 16, 2020 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 53,076,924 shares of its common stock, inclusive of the full overallotment option exercised by the underwriters, at a price to the public of $0.65 per share.

The net proceeds to the Company from the public offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 9 Meters, were approximately $32 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, together with other available funds, to advance the clinical development of NM-002 for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, the continued clinical development of larazotide for the treatment of celiac disease, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17571852 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stands at 7.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.85%.

The market cap for NMTR stock reached $138.02 million, with 141.63 million shares outstanding and 124.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 17571852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has NMTR stock performed recently?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -20.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8187, while it was recorded at 0.7544 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

Insider trade positions for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $23 million, or 19.90% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 921,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.58 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 7.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 2,545,801 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,276,370 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 26,063,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,885,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,575,459 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,275,638 shares during the same period.