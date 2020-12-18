Market Analysts see Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] traded at a high on 12/17/20, posting a 8.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.93. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights:.

Continued Momentum in Streaming Highlighted by Sequential Improvement in Revenue Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2300515 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Music Group Corp. stands at 4.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.94%.

The market cap for WMG stock reached $18.67 billion, with 510.00 million shares outstanding and 76.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 881.10K shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 2300515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $33.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on WMG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 549.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WMG stock performed recently?

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.45, while it was recorded at 33.78 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.13 and a Gross Margin at +41.88. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.64.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now -7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.77. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of -$86,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 45.86%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]

There are presently around $2,698 million, or 92.20% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,336,613, which is approximately -7.88% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 6,909,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.36 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $221.6 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 0.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 13,289,657 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,366,757 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 58,975,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,631,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,750,967 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,558,789 shares during the same period.