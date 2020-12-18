Market Analysts see T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $129.81 on 12/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $129.11, while the highest price level was $130.65. The company report on December 14, 2020 that T-Mobile and The Drone Racing League Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Innovate 5G Wireless Drone Technology and Reimagine Sports Entertainment.

DRL to develop new T-Mobile 5G-powered racing drones running on America’s largest 5G network.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and The Drone Racing League (DRL), the global, professional drone racing property, announced a broad-reaching partnership to advance 5G-powered drone technology. As part of the multi-year deal, T-Mobile has made an investment in DRL via the company’s T-Mobile Ventures fund, and the Un-carrier has signed on as the league’s exclusive U.S. 5G Wireless partner. Together, T-Mobile and DRL will innovate 5G racing drone technology to create the first integrated 5G racing drones, with the aim of authentically building them into the sport. DRL will develop first-of-its-kind, custom racing drones powered by T-Mobile 5G during the 2021 DRL Allianz World Championship Season.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.53 percent and weekly performance of -1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 3261382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $149.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.52, while it was recorded at 130.19 for the last single week of trading, and 106.28 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.05. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $65,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to -1.40%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,692 million, or 41.20% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,623, which is approximately -18.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 43,845,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.58 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -6.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 49,110,350 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 72,457,183 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 484,641,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,209,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,913,174 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 12,909,055 shares during the same period.