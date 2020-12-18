MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Revenue clocked in at $62.70 million, up 213.18% YTD: What’s Next?

MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ: MNKD] price surged by 1.25 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on December 18, 2020 that MannKind and Vertice to Co-Promote Thyquidity™ (levothyroxine sodium) Oral Solution.

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) and Vertice Pharma announced that they have entered into a co-promotion agreement for Thyquidity™ (levothyroxine sodium) oral solution through MannKind’s specialty sales force. THYQUIDITY is indicated as a replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism. THYQUIDITY is not indicated for suppression of benign thyroid nodules and nontoxic diffuse goiter in iodine-sufficient patients or hypothyroidism during the recovery phase of subacute thyroiditis.

Under the terms of the agreement, MannKind’s sales force will promote Thyquidity to adult endocrinologists, pediatric endocrinologists and other US healthcare providers who treat hypothyroidism. Vertice will make a specified quarterly payment to MannKind to defray the costs of the additional promotional activity and will pay MannKind royalties on gross profit resulting from all sales of Thyquidity.

A sum of 7976156 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. MannKind Corporation shares reached a high of $4.11 and dropped to a low of $3.73 until finishing in the latest session at $4.04.

The one-year MNKD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.42. The average equity rating for MNKD stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MannKind Corporation [MNKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNKD shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNKD stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for MannKind Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2019, representing the official price target for MannKind Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MNKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MannKind Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.78.

MNKD Stock Performance Analysis:

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.31. With this latest performance, MNKD shares gained by 42.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.70 for MannKind Corporation [MNKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 1.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MannKind Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MannKind Corporation [MNKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.78 and a Gross Margin at +55.62. MannKind Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MannKind Corporation [MNKD] managed to generate an average of -$222,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.MannKind Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MNKD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MannKind Corporation posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MannKind Corporation go to 35.60%.

MannKind Corporation [MNKD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $275 million, or 30.00% of MNKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,655,971, which is approximately 4.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,330,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.21 million in MNKD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $18.18 million in MNKD stock with ownership of nearly -7.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MannKind Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in MannKind Corporation [NASDAQ:MNKD] by around 7,120,482 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 9,467,470 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 52,345,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,933,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNKD stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 462,354 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,189,003 shares during the same period.