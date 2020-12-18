Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] gain 146.28% so far this year. What now?

Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: LAZR] jumped around 0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.12 at the close of the session, up 1.70%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead.

Luminar’s technology is integrated into Mobileye’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series Solution.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, and Mobileye, an Intel company and the global leader in assisted driving technology, clarified details of the deal they announced on November 20, 2020 following nearly two years of working together at the development stage.

Luminar Technologies Inc stock is now 146.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LAZR Stock saw the intraday high of $26.85 and lowest of $25.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.80, which means current price is +165.82% above from all time high which was touched on 12/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, LAZR reached a trading volume of 10935251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZR in the course of the last twelve months was 15262.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has LAZR stock performed recently?

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.49. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 146.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 25.71 for the last single week of trading, and 11.92 for the last 200 days.

Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Luminar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Luminar Technologies Inc [LAZR]

There are presently around $618 million, or 64.50% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,171,476, which is approximately 940.009% of the company’s market cap and around 14.60% of the total institutional ownership; ELEMENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,045,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.53 million in LAZR stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $46.97 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 11,233,426 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 18,666,702 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 4,860,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,039,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,233,040 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,338,211 shares during the same period.