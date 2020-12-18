Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] moved up 4.17: Why It’s Important

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.27 during the day while it closed the day at $4.25. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Limelight Networks’ EdgeFunctions Platform and Realtime Streaming Recognized with Industry Awards.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of video delivery and edge cloud services, recently received two industry awards recognizing its innovative edge services and return on investment for low latency video delivery.

IABM awarded Limelight the IABM BaM Awards® 2020 for the “Publish” category for its serverless computing platform, EdgeFunctions. The platform was hailed by IABM for “providing a very dynamic and perhaps ground-breaking product that empowers content owners and developers to unleash their imagination via responsive and rapid serverless architecture on the network edge for the first time, freed from the data center.” The award acknowledges edge innovation providing customers the ability to deploy their own application functions into Limelight’s network edge locations and run them on demand.

Limelight Networks Inc. stock has also gained 2.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLNW stock has declined by -33.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.48% and gained 4.17% year-on date.

The market cap for LLNW stock reached $524.54 million, with 122.36 million shares outstanding and 118.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, LLNW reached a trading volume of 3530104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

LLNW stock trade performance evaluation

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.00.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.33. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$26,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Limelight Networks Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $411 million, or 80.70% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,653,064, which is approximately -1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, holding 6,487,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.57 million in LLNW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.29 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 17,282,913 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 17,502,507 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 61,819,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,605,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,339,687 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,303,604 shares during the same period.