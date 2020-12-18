Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] Is Currently 6.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: KTOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.40%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Successful AttritableONE (Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie) Return to Flight Test Enables Formation Flight with F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning Fifth-Generation Fighters.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced that the Kratos Valkyrie UAS AttritableONE flight test enabling the F-22 and F-35 5th generation fighters to fly in formation together was successfully completed last week at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. The test was led by an integrated Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) acquisition team comprised of Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center personnel working in conjunction with Eglin Air Force Base’s 46th Test Squadron.

During the test event, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning fighters, formed up off the wings of the smaller Valkyrie as it continued to fly autonomously. This is a major milestone in the service’s efforts to provide low cost force multipliers in relevant operational environments.

Over the last 12 months, KTOS stock rose by 37.97%. The one-year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.83. The average equity rating for KTOS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.05 billion, with 123.10 million shares outstanding and 120.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 927.30K shares, KTOS stock reached a trading volume of 1562465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTOS shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

KTOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, KTOS shares gained by 20.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.21, while it was recorded at 24.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.74 and a Gross Margin at +25.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Total Capital for KTOS is now 4.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.47. Additionally, KTOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] managed to generate an average of $3,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

KTOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. go to 2.00%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [KTOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,786 million, or 92.10% of KTOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,299,772, which is approximately 7.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,398,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.72 million in KTOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $189.83 million in KTOS stock with ownership of nearly -18.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:KTOS] by around 12,690,133 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 8,496,934 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 89,835,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,022,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTOS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,624,570 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,913,080 shares during the same period.