KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Match Group Inc. [MTCH] – find out why.

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] traded at a low on 12/17/20, posting a -3.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $148.75. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Match Group and RAINN Enter Into Groundbreaking Partnership on Dating Safety.

RAINN – the Nation’s Leading Anti-Sexual Violence Organization – to Help Strengthen Match Group’s Sexual Misconduct Reporting, Moderation, and Response Processes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4117899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Match Group Inc. stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $39.35 billion, with 260.74 million shares outstanding and 260.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 4117899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $145.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MTCH stock. On June 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MTCH shares from 95 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 85.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.40, while it was recorded at 149.28 for the last single week of trading.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 6.86%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $37,385 million, or 96.20% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 35,688,966, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,246,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.43 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

557 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 238,874,730 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 700,778 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,752,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,328,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 550 new institutional investments in for a total of 234,871,368 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 57,543 shares during the same period.