JP Morgan lifts Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] jumped around 2.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $81.73 at the close of the session, up 3.04%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Cognizant’s Digital Thread Technology Helps Advance Lexmark’s Speed to Market and Improve Product Quality.

Lexmark Credits Cognizant’s Predictive Analytics and Digital Transformation Services in Earning Top Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Recognition.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) announced the successful implementation of its digital thread technology-based information framework for Lexmark, a leader in global imaging solutions, technologies, and managed print services. This enhancement to Lexmark’s digital capabilities portfolio has earned Lexmark the prestigious 2020 Forrester/InfoWorld Enterprise Architecture Award, recognizing the Lexmark Enterprise Architecture team for its strategic leadership, concrete business impact, and vision for enabling digital transformation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is now 31.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTSH Stock saw the intraday high of $82.73 and lowest of $81.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.11, which means current price is +104.27% above from all time high which was touched on 12/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 5461237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $77.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $79 to $85, while Societe Generale kept a Buy rating on CTSH stock. On October 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 70 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has CTSH stock performed recently?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.80, while it was recorded at 79.86 for the last single week of trading, and 62.86 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.58 and a Gross Margin at +33.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 22.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.52. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 2.47%.

Insider trade positions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $39,885 million, or 93.90% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,875,558, which is approximately -2.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,466,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.93 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -1.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 18,612,255 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 33,100,784 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 436,290,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,003,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,102,635 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,999,044 shares during the same period.