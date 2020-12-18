Hess Corporation [HES] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] gained 0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $56.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Hess Achieves Leadership Status in CDP’s Global Climate Change Report.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been recognized for climate change stewardship in CDP’s Climate Change Report 2020. Hess has earned Leadership status for 12 consecutive years from CDP, an international nonprofit that runs a global environmental disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions. This year, Hess is one of only two U.S. oil and gas producers to achieve Leadership status.

“CDP’s rating recognizes our continued leadership in transparency and performance as we address climate-related risks and opportunities,” said Alex Sagebien, Vice President, Environmental, Health and Safety. “Hess will continue to be guided by our values and longstanding commitment to sustainability as we help to meet the world’s growing need for energy while reducing our carbon footprint.”.

Hess Corporation represents 305.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.59 billion with the latest information. HES stock price has been found in the range of $55.28 to $57.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, HES reached a trading volume of 2881629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $54.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 37.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Hess Corporation [HES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, HES shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.33, while it was recorded at 56.17 for the last single week of trading, and 44.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.28.

Return on Total Capital for HES is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Corporation [HES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.84. Additionally, HES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Corporation [HES] managed to generate an average of -$229,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hess Corporation posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HES.

There are presently around $14,340 million, or 85.60% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,778,033, which is approximately -0.075% of the company’s market cap and around 10.88% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,466,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.18 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly 0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 10,967,282 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 17,737,730 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 224,564,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,269,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,632,953 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,634 shares during the same period.