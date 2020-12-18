Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] stock Upgrade by Sidoti analyst, price target now $33

Herman Miller Inc. [NASDAQ: MLHR] slipped around -5.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.22 at the close of the session, down -13.14%. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Herman Miller, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Second Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 17, 2020 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71963.

Herman Miller Inc. stock is now -15.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MLHR Stock saw the intraday high of $39.305 and lowest of $34.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.87, which means current price is +144.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, MLHR reached a trading volume of 3770585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLHR shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Herman Miller Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Herman Miller Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on MLHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herman Miller Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MLHR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MLHR stock performed recently?

Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.02. With this latest performance, MLHR shares dropped by -6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.23, while it was recorded at 38.44 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.78 and a Gross Margin at +36.62. Herman Miller Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Total Capital for MLHR is now 15.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.77. Additionally, MLHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR] managed to generate an average of -$1,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Herman Miller Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Herman Miller Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLHR.

Insider trade positions for Herman Miller Inc. [MLHR]

There are presently around $1,703 million, or 86.50% of MLHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,873,026, which is approximately 17.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,300,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.67 million in MLHR stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $88.96 million in MLHR stock with ownership of nearly -2.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herman Miller Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Herman Miller Inc. [NASDAQ:MLHR] by around 7,178,179 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 7,455,750 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,707,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,341,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLHR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,869,073 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,858,751 shares during the same period.