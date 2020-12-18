Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] moved up 5.48: Why It’s Important

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.23 at the close of the session, up 5.48%. The company report on December 16, 2020 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Development of New Vision/Energy Support Drink – EPIQ-V.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced progress on the introduction of its new vision support/energy drink, Epiq-V, which is under development for the United States and international markets.

Epiq-V contains Lutein, a primary ingredient in the Company’s flagship product, Lumega-Z, and is being developed for an adult market as a vision health and support product concurrently with a second formulation for introduction as a visual attention and energy drink primarily focused on the youth market to support video gaming and other close-up device viewing requirements for this age group. The initial round of testing has been completed and the final round is currently underway and expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The commercial product is expected to be available 12 to 16 weeks after the final round of testing. With respect to the Asian market, specifically China, the Company has already filed and been granted a trademark (utilizing Chinese characters) for the Epiq-V brand name. Trademark protection for the brand has also been submitted for approval in the United States.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock is now 6.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GHSI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2439 and lowest of $0.2252 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.74, which means current price is +42.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/28/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 4706618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has GHSI stock performed recently?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2128, while it was recorded at 0.2254 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3521 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -989.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.60. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1204.77.

Return on Total Capital for GHSI is now -113.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.87. Additionally, GHSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] managed to generate an average of -$494,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Insider trade positions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.90% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,843,523, which is approximately 312.958% of the company’s market cap and around 3.89% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 342,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in GHSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $72000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 10.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 3,046,624 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 314,705 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,346,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,707,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,600 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 307,744 shares during the same period.