Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] is -28.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] traded at a high on 12/17/20, posting a 2.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.40. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Televisa is selected as a member of two 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Televisa” or the “Company”) announced that for the fourth consecutive year it has been selected as a member of the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index, which measures best-in-class companies among members of the S&P MILA Pacific Alliance Composite that fulfill certain sustainability criteria better than the majority of their peers within a given industry. In addition, Televisa was selected as one of only five Mexican companies in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index.

This year, Televisa’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment score increased, demonstrating the Company’s strong commitment to making sustainability a key component in the formulation of its business strategy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4561837 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at 2.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for TV stock reached $4.80 billion, with 564.00 million shares outstanding and 558.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, TV reached a trading volume of 4561837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for TV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TV stock performed recently?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, TV shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.55 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.01 and a Gross Margin at +36.54. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 7.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.39. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] managed to generate an average of $107,715 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 2.20%.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

There are presently around $2,293 million, or 49.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 67,557,620, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 63,260,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.39 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $285.28 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly 13.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 25,325,391 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 16,008,818 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 231,645,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,979,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,305,173 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,614,119 shares during the same period.